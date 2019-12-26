Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to return Thursday

Doncic (ankle) is expected to return to action Thursday night against San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Doncic remains questionable on the official injury report, but MacMahon reports that the Mavs' plan is to have the MVP candidate back in the lineup after he missed the previous four games with a sprained right ankle. There's a chance Doncic could be limited initially, but given his importance to the franchise, the Mavs likely wouldn't bring him back unless he was close to 100 percent.