Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to sit Monday

Doncic (thigh) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the 76ers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The likely Rookie of the Year missed Sunday's win over OKC with a bruised right thigh, and the Mavs are likely to keep him out Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. If that is, indeed, the case, Courtney Lee could be in line for another start in the backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson.