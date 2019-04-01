Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to sit Monday
Doncic (thigh) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the 76ers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
The likely Rookie of the Year missed Sunday's win over OKC with a bruised right thigh, and the Mavs are likely to keep him out Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. If that is, indeed, the case, Courtney Lee could be in line for another start in the backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.