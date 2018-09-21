Doncic is expected to start at forward this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

MacMahon reported earlier that Dirk Nowitzki "will likely come off the bench", per coach Rick Carlisle. To fill that gap, Carlisle is expected to insert Doncic. It's unlikely Doncic will be limited to power forward, however, as his ballhandling and passing ability should allow him to play guard as well.