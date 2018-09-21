Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to start
Doncic is expected to start at forward this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
MacMahon reported earlier that Dirk Nowitzki "will likely come off the bench", per coach Rick Carlisle. To fill that gap, Carlisle is expected to insert Doncic. It's unlikely Doncic will be limited to power forward, however, as his ballhandling and passing ability should allow him to play guard as well.
More News
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...