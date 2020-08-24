Doncic (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

After spraining the ankle during Game 3, Doncic entered Sunday's Game 4 with a questionable designation. He ultimately played through the ailment and had perhaps the defining performance of his career, thus far, finishing with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists, in addition to drilling the game-winning three-pointer over Reggie Jackson at the buzzer. With only one day between games, Doncic likely won't be at 100 percent, but if Sunday was any indication, he can still be plenty productive with a balky ankle.