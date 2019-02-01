Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expects to play Saturday
Doncic (ankle) said that he expects to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Left ankle soreness prevented the rookie from playing Thursday against the Pistons, but it seems like he'll be good to go for Saturday. A confirmation could arrive sometime following morning shootaround.
