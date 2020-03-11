Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Explodes for 38 points

Doncic notched 38 points (13-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Mavericks.

Doncic was doubtful due to a wrist injury, but that didn't limit the star guard to provide another impressive performance even if the Mavericks ended losing. Doncic has scored 20 or more points in every single game since he returned from a seven-game absence last month.