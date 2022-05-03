Doncic logged 45 points (15-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 44 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Suns.

Doncic was dynamic from the outset, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first quarter. He never really slowed down, but he wasn't able to get enough help from his teammates to overcome a determined Phoenix effort. Doncic led Dallas in points, rebounds and assists as he fell two dimes shy of a triple-double, and the All-Star point guard converted half of his field-goal tries. He's clearly over the calf injury that cost him the first three games of Dallas' first-round series against Utah, but he'll likely need more contributions from the rest of the Mavericks' roster if Dallas hopes to advance past the second round.