Doncic finished with 39 points (15-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to Minnesota.

Doncic was playing without Kyrie Irving (heel) once again, and as has been the trend in recent weeks, Doncic's usage rate was through the roof, and so were his offensive numbers. He reached the 30-point mark for the ninth consecutive game, a span in which he's also posted four double-doubles and two triple-doubles. The 24-year-old will continue to monopolize Dallas' offense regardless of whether Irving returns to face Portland on Saturday, and Doncic's numbers back that up since he's averaged 35.8 points, 12.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game since the start of December.