Doncic finished Sunday's loss to the Hornets with 40 points (12-29 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, two blocks and four turnovers in 40 minutes. He was also whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

While Doncic had a fantastic statistical game, the Mavericks fell to the Hornets for the second time in three days and are now on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament. Unless the NBA rescinds Doncic's 16th tech -- a rather unlikely scenario -- he'll be suspended for Monday's game at Indiana. Assuming that's the case, Doncic will still be eligible to play in three games next week, beginning with Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers in Philadelphia. After that, Dallas plays at Miami and at Atlanta in Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set.