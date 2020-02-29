Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Falls short on 21st birthday
Doncic provided 23 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 126-118 loss to the Heat.
A likely mix of the left thumb sprain and Miami's strong defense contributed to a poor start for Doncic, who shot 1-of-7 in the first half. The contest ended on a sour note as the NBA's triple-double leader rebounded only five shots, scored zero threes and committed six turnovers. On the bright side, the birthday boy recovered enough to finish with a double-double and ended the month averaging an incredible 27 points, 9.4 assists and nine rebounds.
