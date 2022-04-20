Doncic said Wednesday that he's "feeling good" but still isn't certain if he will play in Thursday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic added, "if there's no risk of [further] injury, i'll be out there," per NBA writer Marc Stein. After dropping Game 1 on Saturday, the Mavericks were able to steal Game 2 behind a stellar performance by Jalen Brunson. The good news kept coming for Dallas after its victory, as rumors started to spread that the superstar point guard was ramping up his rehab and could be nearing a return to action. If Dallas plays it safe and holds Doncic out for Game 3, then he would likely be on course for a return to the lineup Saturday, though it's possible he'll be limited whenever he's back in the lineup.