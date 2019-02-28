Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Fills box score in Wednesday's win
Doncic dialed up 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.
Doncic finished with as many turnovers as assists but tallied counting stats galore while nearing a triple-double. His numbers have skyrocketed with each passing month, and he finishes February with a monthly average of 9.4 boards per game. Without DeAndre Jordan around anymore, he grabbed at least 10 boards six times through nine games in February, this compared to seven double-digit rebounding efforts through his first 48 appearances.
