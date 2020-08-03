Doncic registered 40 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 18-19 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and six turnovers in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss against the Suns.

Doncic scored 40 points in just 20 shots, although he notched 18 of those points -- a season-high mark for him -- from the charity stripe. Doncic is averaging a triple-double from his first two games since the restart, but his efforts have not been enough as the Mavs have gone 0-2 in those contests.