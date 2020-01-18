Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Fills stat sheet in win
Doncic had 35 points (11-23 FG, 8-12 3PT, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
Doncic sniffed a triple-double while scoring 35 or more points for the fourth time this month, but that has been the standard of performances for the Slovenian during his second year in The Association. He is averaging 28.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in nine starts during January, and his recent performances have done nothing but solidify their 2019-20 MVP candidacy. He will try to deliver another strong performance Tuesday next week at home against the Clippers.
