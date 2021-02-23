Doncic registered 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

It was business as usual for Doncic against the Grizzlies, as he contributed on both ends of the court while surpassing the 20-point mark for the 15th straight game. He "only" has four double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that span, and this might have been a subpar performance by some standards, but the star guard remains one of the best all-around fantasy assets this season.