Doncic did not sustain an injury and was only scheduled to play in the first half of Slovenia's exhibition game against Greece on Friday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic banged knees with an opponent who was trying to set a screen in the first half of Friday's contest and didn't play in the second half, starting speculation that the Mavericks' star suffered an injury. However, it appears Doncic wasn't going to play in the second half, regardless, so he should be fine to suit up for Slovenia when the FIBA World Cup kicks off at the end of August.