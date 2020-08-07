Doncic scored 29 points (10-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to the Clippers.
While Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points) did their part to keep Dallas in the game, no other Mav scored more than 12 points on the night. This was actually Doncic's quietest performance since the restart, and through four games in the bubble he's averaging a dazzling 32.8 points, 11.0 boards, 9.8 assists and 2.3 threes.
