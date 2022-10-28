Doncic amassed 41 points (14-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime victory over Brooklyn.

The star guard only needed four games to record his first triple-double of the season, but that wasn't surprising since he was coming off two straight double-doubles and an impressive stat-filling opener in the first game of the campaign. Doncic has started the season on fire and has scored at least 32 points in each of his first four contests.