Doncic collected 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal Friday in a 125-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks suffered an unfortunate loss, though it cannot be attributed to Doncic's play. Doncic fell only one rebound or assist short from a double-double and could have earned a triple-double had he recorded double figures in both. Doncic's 38 points also marked his best scoring tally on the road this season. Doncic will look to replicate that success in a rematch Sunday at Portland.