Doncic scored 25 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Doncic has gone four straight games without a double-double, but he has scored at least 25 points in each one of those contests. In fact, Doncic has reached the 25-point mark in seven straight appearances, and he has had no fault in Dallas' ongoing six-game losing run. One of the most versatile players in the league, Doncic should deliver elite numbers on most nights and should remain a must-start player across all formats going forward.