Doncic recorded (13-28 FG, 4-12 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during the 122-117 win over San Antonio on Friday.

Doncic once again went crazy in the win Friday. The guard has been an absolute force since he was drafted by Dallas. Doncic provides in all aspects of the game and just fell short of another triple-double this season. He also just missed out on surpassing his season-high in points (38). He is certainly matchup-proof and will always be viable.