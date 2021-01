Doncic generated 38 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 43 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Just one more rebound would have sealed Doncic's second-straight triple-double. Although he coughed up the ball eight times, he more than made up for that statistical blemish with an outstanding game. Doncic and Nikola Jokic both turned in great MVP resume-builders in the contest.