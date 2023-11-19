Doncic closed with 35 points (15-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Bucks.

Doncic continues to put up gaudy numbers, falling just one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double. While he came up empty on the defensive end and struggled from the free throw line, managers have to be thrilled with the numbers. The Mavericks will play again in less than 24 hours when they host the Kings in Dallas. Doncic is continuing to deal with some minor ailments meaning managers will just want to keep one eye on the injury report just in case the medical staff opt to give him some additional rest.