Doncic tallied 39 points (13-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and four steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 122-108 win over the Knicks.

Doncic continues to produce at a high level, despite playing through a nasal contusion in Thursday's win. He came close to notching his 10th triple-double on the season, though he did manage to register his 29th double-double. Doncic entered Thusday's game leading the league with 34.5 points per game and third in the NBA with 9.4 assists per contest.