Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with triple-double

Doncic had 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win at the Lakers.

Doncic has been an elite fantasy asset on a nightly basis and has averaged close to a triple-double this season, as he has taken a giant leap from a statistical point of view compared to his already-stellar rookie season. Dallas' undisputed leader and architect of the offense, he should remain as one of the most productive fantasy players regardless of the format.

