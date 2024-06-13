Doncic closed with 27 points (11-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Doncic entered the fourth quarter with only two fouls to his name, but he was called for four fouls in the final 12 minutes of action, sending him off and erasing any possibility of a potential comeback. At that point, the Mavericks had reduced the deficit to just three points, and not having Doncic down the stretch certainly limited them. The Mavericks certainly expected more from their superstar guard, who'll now have his back against the wall if he doesn't want to get swept in Game 4 on Friday.