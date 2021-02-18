Doncic and the Mavericks will not play the Rockets on Friday as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Due to severe weather in Texas, the Mavericks will have a second straight game postponed. Doncic's next chance to take the floor is Monday against the Grizzlies. However, that game is also in Texas.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Keeps sizzling run alive•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Explodes for 46 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-doubles in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ties career high with 42 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Strong performance in loss•