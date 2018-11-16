Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Full participant at practice
Doncic (shoulder) went through full practice Friday and will play tomorrow, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic, who felt soreness in his shoulder after Wednesday's contest, was a full participant at Friday's practice, making him good to go for Saturday's game against Golden State. In what would have been a major loss for the Mavericks, the rookie will ultimately not even miss a single contest.
