Doncic (shoulder) went through full practice Friday and will play tomorrow, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic, who felt soreness in his shoulder after Wednesday's contest, was a full participant at Friday's practice, making him good to go for Saturday's game against Golden State. In what would have been a major loss for the Mavericks, the rookie will ultimately not even miss a single contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories