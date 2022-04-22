Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Doncic (calf) will go through a full practice Friday and will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's Game 4 in Utah, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kidd said the Mavericks remain "optimistic" that Doncic will be available and added that Dallas' current 2-1 lead in the series won't impact the decision on the All-Star's availability, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. This isn't necessarily a new development, as NBA writer Marc Stein reported the Mavericks were expecting Doncic to return for Game 4 ahead of Thursday Game 3's win, but it's still encouraging to hear that Doncic is still on track to make a return after increasing his practice regime without setbacks.