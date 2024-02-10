Doncic (nose) is good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

No surprise here, as Doncic originally drew a probable designation for the contest. He suffered a broken nose recently but has not shown any signs of slowing down. The MVP candidate has averaged 33.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 40.3 minutes in his previous four games.