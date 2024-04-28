Doncic (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.

Doncic briefly left Game 3 due to right knee soreness and was listed as questionable for Game 4, but there's been no mention of any restrictions for the MVP candidate. Across the first three games of the opening-round series, Doncic averaged 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 42.7 minutes.