Doncic (quadriceps) will play Monday against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic took part in the team's morning shootaround and has since been cleared to run the floor Monday evening despite dealing with a quad injury. He's averaging 39.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five games.