Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after collecting 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.