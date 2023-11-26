Doncic said after Saturday's 107-88 win over the Clippers that he received an X-ray on his left hand at halftime, and though he was able to return to the game, he'll undergo further examination in Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

A source told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com that Doncic's hand is "good" after it banged into the knee of the Clippers' James Harden in the opening minute of Saturday's game. For his part, Doncic said he doesn't think he's suffered a fracture, but he was wearing a wrap on the hand after the game and will get a more thorough examination once the Mavericks return to Dallas. While playing through the thumb issue, Doncic finished with 30 points (12-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday versus the Rockets.