Doncic had 32 points (11-26 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds and five assists during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Phoenix.

Doncic had a rather off-night shooting the ball, missing all outside shots and his first six to begin this game. He regrouped to lead the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists but fell short in the end. Doncic will have to carry the load with Kristaps Porzingis out for a few weeks, giving him several games to potentially pad his stats.