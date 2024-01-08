Doncic totaled 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Doncic had another elite showing Sunday, and his efforts were instrumental in lifting the Mavericks to a win here, though he also recognized the flow of the game and allowed Kyrie Irving to takeover in the fourth quarter when the latter had a hot hand. Doncic is enjoying an outstanding start to the new year, averaging 31.3 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in three January showings.