Doncic had 42 points (16-28 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Clippers.t

Doncic fell four points short of his season high, but he topped 40 points for the fourth time and added excellent complementary stats to finish with one of his best fantasy outings of the campaign. In four games since the All-Star break, Doncic has racked up 49 assists and 15 made three-pointers.