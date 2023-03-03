Doncic racked up 42 points (13-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over Philadelphia.
Doncic was fantastic in the victory, scoring a game-high 42 points to go with 12 assists. Both he and Kyrie Irving scored at least 40 points, powering the Mavericks to a much-needed victory. To round out what was a great night, Doncic even managed to shoot 9-of-11 from the line, a welcome sight for managers who have had to ride the wave that is his free throw shooting this season.
