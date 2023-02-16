Doncic supplied 37 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Doncic did everything he could to keep Dallas in the game, starting with 17 points in the first quarter on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. He entered the break with 23 points before pouring in another 14 on 5-of-10 shooting in the second half, but his effort would fall short as Dallas lost its third straight. The star point guard finished with a game-high 37 points and team-high nine assists, five of which came in the third quarter. He's now scored at least 30 points in three of four games this month and is shooting at a solid 55.6 percent clip over that stretch.