Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Goes off for 27 points
Doncic produced 27 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 118-11 loss to the Bucks.
All eyes are on Dallas as they witness the electric Doncic join forces with a healthy Kristaps Porzingis as they try to make some noise in the Western Conference this season. Despite Doncic's excellent play, the Mavs are 0-3 so far in the preseason, but it may take some time to work out the kinks in this revamped roster.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.