Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Goes off for 27 points

Doncic produced 27 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 118-11 loss to the Bucks.

All eyes are on Dallas as they witness the electric Doncic join forces with a healthy Kristaps Porzingis as they try to make some noise in the Western Conference this season. Despite Doncic's excellent play, the Mavs are 0-3 so far in the preseason, but it may take some time to work out the kinks in this revamped roster.