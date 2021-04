Doncic posted 36 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Dallas nearly blew a huge first-half lead, but the Mavs were able to hold on behind another monster night from their All-Star guard. Doncic was on fire from three-point range in the first half, and his seven total threes were his second-most in any game this season. Fantasy-wise, the only drawback were Doncic's eight turnovers, which tied a season high.