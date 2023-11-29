Doncic had 41 points (15-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over Houston.

Doncic was one game removed from undergoing X-rays on his left hand, so it's impressive what he was able to accomplish Tuesday at less than 100 percent. Doncic has now scored at least 40 points three times this season, and he has reached nine assists in eight total games.