Doncic recorded 42 points (12-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and one steal Saturday in a 134-132 win over Golden State.

Doncic came through with his highest points tally of the season two days after a blowout loss to this same Warriors team. He was directly associated with 51.5 percent of the Mavericks' points, scoring 42 himself and adding 27 more with his 11 assists. Doncic has been highly productive with averages of 27.8 points and 9.5 assists across 24 games this season. Unfortunately, those stats have only been good enough to keep the Mavs afloat with a 10-14 record.