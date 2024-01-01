Doncic (quadriceps) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official sitereports.
Doncic is still listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Jazz, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. In addition to Doncic, Kyrie Irving (heel), Dante Exum (heel) and Seth Curry (illness) participated as well, so the Mavericks could be close to full strength against the Jazz.
