Doncic (knee/ankle) is available for Saturday's Game 3 against Oklahoma City.

Doncic has been dealing with a sprained right knee and, more recently, a sore left ankle. However, he's been able to play in every playoff contest this far and will be active for Game 3. Doncic has averaged 24.0 points, 8.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals over 41.0 minutes in the first two games of the series.