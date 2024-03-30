Doncic (Achilles) will play Friday against the Kings, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Doncic has been a regular on Dallas' injury report with this issue, but he's managed to power through it. In fact, he's played in 23 of the past 24 games. There's no indication that he will have restrictions ahead of tipoff.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Participates in shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Iffy due to Achilles soreness•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts 26 first-half points in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Bounces back in win Thursday•