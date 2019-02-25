Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday

Doncic (ankle) will play Monday against the Clippers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has missed the past two games due to ankle soreness, but he's been cleared to return after testing the issue out during morning shootaround. The rookie should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, likely pushing Jalen Brunson to a reserve role. Through six games this month, Doncic is averaging 23.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 33.7 minutes.