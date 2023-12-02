Doncic (personal) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Thunder.
Doncic will return to action Saturday after missing Friday's matchup due to personal reasons. If Kyrie Irving (foot) is ruled out, Doncic could handle an even larger offensive load than normal.
