Doncic (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Doncic found himself on the injury report due to a right ankle injury that caused him to miss four games earlier in the month, but he will be able to play Saturday. The superstar guard is coming off the fourth-highest scoring performance in NBA history and is averaging 43.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 40.0 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
