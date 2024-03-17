Doncic (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against Denver, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic will end up missing just one game due to the sore left hamstring that caused him to exit Wednesday's win over Golden State early. Given the brevity of his absence along with the fact that the Mavericks need every win they can get to avoid a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, Doncic isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday.